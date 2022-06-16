We're using concrete not steel plates – Roads Minister on motorway repair works

Roads Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah

Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah has pointed out that the ongoing works on the bridge over Lakplakpa river on Tema motorway will solve its problems permanently.



He noted that since the repair works on the bridge in 2014 by the Mahama-led administration, no major works had been carried out for a permanent fix.



Kwasi Amoako-Attah further added that contractors are concretizing the bridge for uniformity.

In an interview with the media during a visit to the site, the Roads Minister said, “The last renovation was in 2014. The government at the time moved in quickly to remedy it. They used steel plates but this time, we are using concrete, because this is a concrete road, so we want uniformity."



"The engineers of today advise that we should concretise it… We’ve underlaid it with iron roads. We are doing something that will be a permanent fix so that this problem will not occur again. This is a lasting and permanent treatment," he added.



He also asked motorists to ply other routes such as Fertilizer Road, Tsui Bleoo Road, Spintex Road 1, Teshie Link, Adogon Highway and Burma Camp Roads 1 & 2 and follow directional signs for free flow of traffic.



“We’ve issued notices, even as far back as four days before the start of the work. The diversion is a short one. The motorway is a heavy traffic route and so if there is a second of delay, traffic starts piling up,” he explained.



Kwasi Amoako-Atta announced that the road will be opened to the public by Friday, June 17, 2022.