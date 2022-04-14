We’re working around the clock to keep the lights on – Energy Minister

Power outages hit parts of Accra

The Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has stated that works are currently ongoing to ensure that parts of the country that are currently experiencing power outages have their lights back on.



According to him, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) are working around the clock to keep the lights on.



He noted that the intermittent power outages are caused by the reconstruction of some substations and transmission lines.



Speaking during a press briefing on Wednesday, April 13, the sector minister said,“for some of the lines that we’re changing, they are so outdated that they are congested and it’s causing trips in parts of the country. So, it’s true that parts of the country are experiencing intermittent power charges, because of a combination of factors; the work that we’re doing and the power itself giving up.

“So, what keeps the voltages stable is the new Kasoa substation that we went to see, it is a machine called LVC that keeps the power stable. The charges of those machines also started burning so, we started dropping voltages from Kasoa to parts of Accra and we’re working hard to maintain those voltages.



“We’re going to work around the clock to ensure that we sort it out so that we keep the lights on,” he said.



Earlier the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) announced that parts of Accra will experience power outages for the next 11 weeks to allow for re-construction of transmission lines from the Achimota substation through Avenor to the Mallam substation.



“The work involves taking out of service, two 161KV transmission lines (i.e., Achimota – Accra Central and Achimota – Mallam) from Saturday 9 April 2022 to Thursday 30 June 2022,” the statement said.



“The outage is to enable GRIDCo to upgrade the transmission capacity on each line. This important exercise is to meet the growing demand for electricity in Accra and its environs.”



