‘We’re working for fuel stations’ - Abura tipper drivers cry over continuous increment in fuel prices

The Abura Tipper Station Association

Correspondence from Central Region

Abura Tipper Station Association, a group of tipper drivers in Abura, a suburb of Cape have lamented about the unending increment of fuel prices in the country.



According to them, the continuous hikes in fuel prices is gradually driving them out of business since doing business has become very expensive.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, the drivers mentioned that with the current economic hardship in the country and the continuous hikes in fuel prices, they are literally working for fuel stations because, at the end of the day, they spend all their income on fuel.



They have subsequently increased their fees and charges which is impeding the progress of their business because customers are unable to pay.



Mr. Samuel Danso, a 42 years old driver said, “We’re now working for fuel stations, which is what is happening now because everything has become so expensive. The materials that we load; sand, stones are now expensive so many people are unable to buy. We too because of the fuel prices, we’ve increased our fares and charges so now you understand what that means; we aren’t getting orders anymore.”

Mr. Nana Kofi Essien also lamented about the high cost of living in the country and its adverse effects on their business.



“It’s not easy here, as you can see we’re all here playing draft, it’s because we aren’t getting orders. Some of us can pack here for days and weeks without even a single order. The economy is very hard and people don’t have money so they aren’t calling us. Sometimes our car owners don’t understand when we go home with empty hands so it’s really difficult for us. We’ve families to take care of so you just imagine coming to sit here for days and weeks without any order, how will you be able to feed your family?”, he noted.



President of the association, Mr. Frank Owusu also believes their business is collapsing due to the economic hardship in the country.



According to him, the continuous depreciation of the cedi is the main reason why things are very expensive and government must do something as soon as possible.



The Abura Tipper Station Association is one of the largest and most vibrant drivers’ union in Cape Coast with over thirty members.