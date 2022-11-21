0
We’re working hard to restore economic stability – Akufo-Addo

Akufo Addo Again 1024x683 President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Mon, 21 Nov 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says Ghanaians will soon witness results from engagements with relevant institutions and agencies as part of moves to address the current economic hardship.

Addressing congregants at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana Akyem Abuakwa Presbytery on the occasion of the Centenary Thanksgiving Service and Dedication of Centenary Complex in Kyebi on Sunday, the President indicated that he is not disturbed by utterances by his critics and is focused on measures being adopted by his government to change the economic fortunes of the country.

Nana Akufo-Addo called on Ghanaians to pray, support and continue keeping faith in him to deliver the country from the current economic turmoil.

“Indeed it’s true that we’re facing hard times in our economy but my government is working round the clock to turn around the economic woes and boost public confidence in Ghana’s economy. Very soon you’ll all see the results of a stable economy” Akufo-Addo assured.

