We’re working on a legal framework to hold companies accountable for plastic waste – MEST

Kwaku Afriyie MESTI Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation (MESTI), Dr. Kwaku Afriyie

Fri, 21 Jul 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation (MESTI), Dr. Kwaku Afriyie has revealed that the ministry is working on a legal framework that will hold companies accountable for the plastic waste they generate during the manufacturing and distribution of their products.

Addressing a press conference, the Minister explained that his ministry is carefully roping in this as part of a mechanism to address the menace of plastic pollution on the environment.

He said Parliament had approved the national space policy, which will help boost the country’s socio-economic growth.

“I am pleased to announce that the national space policy has been approved by cabinet and this policy serves as a framework for utilising space science and technology to drive our national development,” he noted.

