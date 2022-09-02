2
Menu
Business

We’re working with police, GRA to come after landlords charging rent in dollars - Rent Control

Rent Control Department Rent Control Department

Fri, 2 Sep 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Rent Control Department has declared that some landlords’ decision to quote their rent in dollars or any other foreign currency is illegal.

Such practices, according to the Department, are illegal in Ghana.

Emmanuel Kporsu, Public Relations Officer for the Department, stated that Rent Control are currently collaborating with the Ghana Revenue Authority, the Police Service, the Ministry of Finance, and other stakeholders to deal with such individuals.

Speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s Nyankonton Mu Nsem, he said the department is currently dealing with a similar incident in which a tenant filed a complaint about his inability to pay his rent because it was quoted in dollars.

He revealed that the cedi’s depreciation against the dollar has raised the rent the individual is expected to pay.

“We are currently dealing with a case in which a tenant has complained about his inability to pay his rent. He paid in dollars at first. However, the cedi’s depreciation has increased his rent, and he is unable to pay.”

When asked how they are dealing with the problem, he stated that the Department has informed the Ghana Revenue Authority.

We are currently running a campaign to prevent such incidents. We are advocating against it, and we encourage Ghanaians not to allow their landlords to quote their rent in dollars.”

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I was in shock when Akufo-Addo allowed Dampare to mistreat me – Owusu-Bempah
Govt did not conduct pre-shipment inspection - Health Minister tells court
Hopeson Adorye on Owusu Bempah's NPP role
'I can’t believe what I am hearing from Owusu-Bempah' - NDC lawyer
Adom-Otchere 'celebrates' output of new A-G
Here are the 13 unaccredited PhD courses offered at University of Ghana
Okoman Council fires Akufo-Addo over Akuapem chieftaincy conflict
Rev. Owusu-Bempah hits Akufo-Addo, Bawumia
Wassa Akropong bank robbery suspects arrested; one shot dead
Akufo-Addo reinstates Sekondi-Takoradi MCE