We're yet to analyze and decide on ECG, GWCL tariff proposal submissions - PURC

PURC meets with utility service providers

ECG proposes 148% in tariffs



GWCL proposes 326% hike in tariffs



The Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission (PURC) has said it is yet to analyze and make a decision on the tariff proposals submitted by both the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL).



ECG had proposed that its tariffs be increased by 148 percent for 2022 with 7.6 percent average adjustments between the periods of 2023 to 2026.



The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) on its part proposed a 334 percent increment in tariff.

Both proposals have been met with widespread backlash from the public.



But a statement issued by the Commission on Wednesday, May 11 said it has initiated the process for the examination and approval of electricity and water tariffs for the 2022-2027 multi-year review period which is in accordance with the Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission Act, 1997 (Act 538).



“In line with the Commissions process, the utility companies have been given the platform to engage stakeholders on their tariffs proposals including the Ministry of Finance, Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Parliamentary Select Committee on Water, Works Housing and Development Partners,” the statement read in part.



The PURC said it remains open to engaging other stakeholders on the tariff proposals in the coming weeks.



Meanwhile, the PURC will meet with utility service providers on Wednesday, May 11 over their proposed tariff increments. The meeting is expected to entail negotiations with service providers and come up with acceptable adjustments.