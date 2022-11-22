‘We recognise the difficulties, but we will overcome’ – Bawumia

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamamudu Bawumia, has assured that government is not relenting its efforts to resolve the hard times which have characterised the Ghanaian economy recently.

The country, which was on the path to recovery from the ruins of the COVID-19 pandemic that exacerbated existing fiscal and socio-economic challenges, took a hit with the onset of Russia-Ukraine conflict among other endemic economic issues.



The situation, among others, has led to sharp currency depreciation with high inflation driving up the cost of living amid a rising debt stock, forcing the country to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



But speaking at the 70th anniversary celebration of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Tema, the Vice President said: “We do recognise the difficulties and uncertainty we are experiencing in our country”.



However, he added that with renewed strength and hope government is confident of turning things around.



Dr. Bawumia recognised the phenomenal role that the Catholic Church has played in the growth and development of communities across the country.



“Since its very inception in our country, the Catholic Church has been an educator; laying and building the foundation for many schools that provided sound education for millions of Ghanaians across the country.

“In the health sector, the Catholic Church has been a pacesetter in providing quality, accessible, and affordable healthcare for many Ghanaians, especially those in our rural communities,” he said.



He also added that the Catholic Bishops Conference has been an incredible check on the moral fibre of the country, constantly shining light on the path to growth and development.



“Given these,” he said, “I solemnly welcome the church as a willing and able partner to government in development of the country.”



With the Parish’s quest to construct a 4-storey multi-purpose building, a conference room, offices, meeting rooms, a skills-development centre and a library for the community, he committed to help make this a reality.



“I also commit to helping realise plans of the church to have an endowment fund that provides skills and training for young people in this community,” he stated.