We remain committed to fiscal consolidation agenda – Government

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Fitch and Moody’s downgrade Ghana’s creditworthiness

Ghana’s debt classified as highly speculative in the eyes of global investors



Investors signal move to exit Ghana’s bonds on international capital market



Government through the Finance Ministry has said it remains committed to its fiscal consolidation agenda.



This comes after ratings agency, Standards and Poor’s (S&P), maintained Ghana’s creditworthiness at 'B' negative and 'B' with a stable outlook.



According to S&P, the latest credit score is based on solid growth prospects for Ghana in the short to medium-term.

Reacting to the development in a statement issued by the Finance Ministry, Government said, “We remain absolutely confident in our resolve, in line with the President’s vision, to build a strong, resilient and prosperous entrepreneurial nation of a Ghana Beyond Aid”.



“Going forward, the government remains fully committed to restoring fiscal rectitude in public finances. The recently announced expenditure rationalization measure to decisively strengthen fiscal consolidation of the 2022 budget underscores the government’s resolve to address critical concerns over the economy, create jobs for the youth, obtain a positive primary balance and stabilize debt”, the ministry's statement added.



It further highlighted that S&P’s recent ratings of Ghana's credit at B- with a stable outlook “underscores their broad recognition of the challenges to the global economy due to the COVID pandemic and the long road to recovery facing the global economy.”



“Amidst these global challenges, their assessment on Ghana reflects the resilience of the Ghanaian economy and appreciation of the decisive policies that have been instituted to drive the recovery process,” it added.



The Finance Ministry, in particular, stated that S&P took note of, and was re-assured, by the recent policy announcement by the government to further cut expenditure by 20% to reinforce the fiscal consolidation process.

"Adding, in their view, this very decisive measure will help to ensure fiscal sustainability and stabilise debt but may slow down growth in the short term,” the ministry said.



Meanwhile, ratings agency, S&P is projecting that government’s measures set out in the 2022 budget and beyond, seeking to control its surging debt growth, is expected to yield results.



“In their own assessment, S&P is confident that the fiscal measures planned for 2022 and beyond should result in a faster consolidation of the fiscal metrics than previously envisaged, including stabilization of the public debt trajectory,” portions of the Finance Ministry's statement read.