We remain opposed to the Agyapa Royalties deal - NDC

The National Democratic Congress has stated that they will continually oppose the Agyapa deal.



Former flagbearer of the party, John Dramani Mahama noted that government must come clear on allegations being leveled against it in relation to the country’s heritage Fund.



These allegations, according to him, if true will be opposed vigorously.



John Mahama stated that, “As I emphasized in my presentation on Ghana at a Crossroads:” Government must clarify reports which are rife in the investment community that it intends to use the Heritage Fund as collateral to raise a US$2billion loan from a consortium of banks. We wish to serve notice that if this turns out to be true, we in the NDC will oppose it vigorously in the same way that we oppose the Agyapa deal.”

According to John Mahama, “We cannot support the collateralization of every source of future revenue just to finance today’s consumption. The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will oppose it vigorously”



Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta had stated that the Agyapa deal is being repackaged to be re-presented to parliament.



However, his statement has brought up conversations on the deal as analysts have noted that the deal has not changed in any form.



Speaking on JoyNews, policy analyst, Bright Simmons lauded the efforts of the former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, for exposing the gaps in the Agyapa deal.



He said, “So our argument is, this is a way to take something that belongs to the people of Ghana, and give it to investors and others that are perhaps favored by this administration. But not necessarily people that if Ghanaians had a say in the matter, they will want to take over those assets.”



Parliament in 2022, approved the Agyapa Minerals Royalties Investment Agreement and four related documents to monetize Ghana’s future gold royalties, and receive and manage royalties from 16 gold mining leases over the next 15 years.

In exchange, the firm will list on the London and Ghana Stock Exchanges (GSE) whiles allowing private people to buy a 49 percent stake in the firm and raise at least $500 million for government.



The deal has been opposed by various civil organizations.



