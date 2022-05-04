We remain unabated despite dismissal of E-Levy injunction application – Haruna

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader in parliament

GRA begins implementation of E-Levy

Supreme Court rejects injunction application



Keep records of transfers, Supreme Court tell GRA



The Minority Caucus in Parliament has stated that despite the Supreme Court’s dismissal of the injunction of the implementation of the E-Levy, it remains unabated.



The Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu, and two other minority MPs petitioned that Supreme Court to place an injunction on the implementation of the E-Levy to stop the Ghana Revenue Authority from implementing the levy on May 1.



The injunction was applied to prevent the government from implementing the levy until an earlier case on the passage of the E-Levy law was determined by the apex court.

The court in a 7-0 decision dismissed the application, ordering the Ghana Revenue Authority to keep accurate records of all E-levy deductions to ensure that refunds to payees are facilitated if it is later determined that the law was passed unconstitutionally.



The Court consisted of Nene Amegatcher as President, Her Ladyship Mariama Owusu, His Lordship Professor Ashie Kotey, Her Ladyship Getrude Torkornoo, Her Ladyship Lovelace Johnson, His Lordship Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi and Her Ladyship Professor Henrietta Mensah Bonsu.



Haruna Iddrisu whiles addressing the press after the ruling said, “For us in the Minority until the substantive matter is determined conclusively, we remain determined that even on the balance of weighing monetary consideration against the weight of a constitutional bridge, the emphasis should be the harm we are doing to the 1992 constitution and the three organs of state.



So, whether some irreparable damage will be caused, our hardship is in respect to the constitution by the action of the passage into law of an Act without the minimum constitutional threshold.”



The Ghana Revenue Authority has already begun the implementation of the Electronic Transfer levy from May 1, 2022.