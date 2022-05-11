We still don't support E-Levy – MoMo Agents Association make U-turn

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana (MMAAG), Evans Otumfuor, has made a U-turn stating that members of his outfit have not thrown their weight behind the most talked-about tax measure, Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy).



The General Secretary of the Association, Evans Otumfuor, accused the media of misreporting their meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, May 10.



According to him, his members only supported the education on E-Levy and not the brouhaha surrounding the tax policy.

Mr Otumfuor stated categorically that his outfit does not support any tax measure that negatively impacts their businesses and Ghanaians as a whole.



Speaking on 3FM's Sunrise on Tuesday, May 11, 2022, Evans Otumfuor said, “Not that we generally support the E-Levy, it is the support of the education on the E-levy that we meant. We are not in support of any tax handle that impacts negatively on our businesses and the people of Ghana.”



“Looking at the media presentation of the information over there, there is no way our members will support that particular media reportage. That is not exactly what we went to communicate,” he added.



In a meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, on May 10, 2022, the General Secretary of the association, Evans Otumfuor, assured government of its commitment to ensuring that the E-Levy’s implementation is supported by its members.



“Your Excellency, let it be on record that our organization believes in the payment of taxes as a major tool to drive the needed development and progress and would not do anything that frustrates the success of the E-Levy,” the General Secretary stated.

He however appealed to government to intensify public education of the E-Levy, as well as, address some challenges reported to them on the E-Levy.



