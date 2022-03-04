We support government’s current review on benchmark values – GITFiC

Selasi Koffi Ackom, Chief Executive Officer of GITFiC

The Ghana International Trade and Conference (GITFiC) says it supports the government’s current review of the benchmark values.

A statement signed by Chief Executive Officer of GITFiC, Selasi Koffi Ackom noted that, "a 30% reduction for all goods and a 10% reduction on vehicles is a decisive and satisfactory move to please all stakeholders’’.



It added that "such a pivotal decision by the Government should be considered by the General Trading Community (GTC) as an interim measure and subject to review in the soon future, depending on Economic-Trade Indicators within the Import and Logistics Sectors of Ghana’s Economy’’.



Considering the current global economic downturn as a result of the pandemic, economies around the world are critically revising and adjusting policies to keep governance afloat. GITFiC’s view is that, "any proper, prudent, and competent manager of any economy will now appear to be uncaring and insensitive to its citizens’’.



It said a little bit of demand and a little bit of supply should be acknowledged in such difficult economic times.

"One cannot pretend to be an advocate for a Single Continental Open Market and be scared of the influx of commodities from the other side of the Continent’’.



Mr. Ackom urged the business Community to be accommodative and adjust to the government’s policies in these rough and tough periods.



"We are all involved in building our Motherland.’’ This should not depart from our day to day lives. Let’s trust in the system and be hopeful in our government.