We support investigations into GH¢1 million for road contracts allegation - Group

Professor Stephen Adei, former Rector of GIMPA

A 20-member strong contractor group has expressed support for investigations into allegations that road contractors pay government officials GH¢1million in order to win public contracts.

In a statement reacting to allegations by Professor Stephen Adei, a former Rector of Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and former Board Chair of the Ghana Revenue Authority, that some contractors make upfront payments of GH¢1million before the award of road contracts. The group said it welcomes the Ministry of Roads and Highways request to the Executive Director-Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to investigate the allegation.



“We have followed with keen interest discussions within the media space in respect of an allegation made by Professor Stephen Adei, a former Rector of GIMPA, to the effect that some contractors make upfront payments of GH¢1million before the award of road contracts.



“We have also read a press statement from the Ministry of Roads and Highways indicating that the minister has requested the Executive Director-Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to investigate the allegation,” the statement read.



It added: “Notwithstanding the fact that we have been taken aback of these allegations, we as part of the community of road contractors will support the work of any investigative body in bringing closure to these allegations. We will therefore stand by to assist EOCO if and when invited”.

The group, while insisting that public contracts award process is well-known and transparent – consequently making it very difficult for corrupt practices to prevail in the allocation of road contracts – said: “We wish to state clearly that none of us has have had any such experience. Road contracts go through a process until the award is given.



“We wish to allay the concerns of Professor Adei and the general public, and emphatically state that no such bribes are paid for road contracts in Ghana.



“We would like to state that the sector-minister has led the ministry with candour and professionalism. Not only that, but he has brought discipline to the road construction sector; and deliberately built the capacity of local contractors to meet international standards for the purpose of relying on local capacity and ensuring true independence,” it concluded.