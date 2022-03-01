We’ve invested US$290 million in 12 infrastructure projects - GIFF CEO

CEO of Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund, Solomon Asamoah

Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIFF), Solomon Asamoah, has said an amount of US$290 million has been pumped into about 12 infrastructure projects in the past 4 to 5 years.



He pointed out that one of the projects they embarked on was to finance the construction of Kotoka International Airport (KIA) terminal 3.



Mr Asamoah noted that his outfit is trying its best to address the infrastructure deficit in the country.

“We have till date, over the past four to five years invested some US$290 million and we have about 12 projects under our portfolio which include financing the new airport terminal three. We’re trying to make sure Ghana’s infrastructure improves and we’re also trying to make sure Ghanaian entrepreneurs and sponsors benefit from the investments that we make," the GIFF boss said at a workshop on Monday, February 28, 2022.



The GIIF boss pointed out that most of the infrastructure projects to be carried out in the country will be sustainable hence protecting the environment.



The next move, he said, was to target the accommodation crisis in various universities across the country.



“We also want to make sure that all our projects are climate friendly, sustainable and do not damage the environment. To continue our mandate, we’re looking at addressing the silent crisis going on with university accommodation,” he said.