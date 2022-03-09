0
We’ve not asked Kentrust Pensions Limited to collect contributions on our behalf - SSNIT

SSNIT1212677 Members of SSNIT are asked to pay contributions at only the 51 SSNIT branches

Wed, 9 Mar 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Social Security and Insurance Trust (SSNIT), has cautioned the general public against the services of Kentrust Pension Limited.

SSNIT in a statement said it has not contracted the firm or any other third party to collect contributions from workers and employers in the informal sector or self-employed persons on its behalf.

It said any establishment or persons who pay their contributions to Kentrust Pensions Limited do so at their own risk.

Employers and members of the scheme are asked to pay their First Tier contributions at only the 51 SSNIT branches nationwide and the 20 partner banks.

Read the statement below

