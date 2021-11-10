We’ve not decided to increase transport fares yet - GPRTU

Aerial shot of a bus terminal | File photo

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has refuted claims that it was planning to increase transport fares following the recent increment in petroleum prices.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of GPRTU, Alhaji Ibrahim Abass Moro said has said Ghanaians were already overburdened and an increment would worsen their plight.



He disclosed that the GPRTU reached an agreement on Monday, November 8, 2021.

He said “we [Cargo truck drivers, articulated truck drivers, long distances busses] had a marathon meeting yesterday and we came out with something successful.



“We are not going to increase transport fares. We all know the challenges in the country but there are taxes and levies that must be taken out of the petroleum products but we are not going to announce an increase in transport fare.”