We’ve not increased transport fares by 30% - GPRTU

Transport fares to go up

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union(GPRTU) has denied increasing transport fares by 30% as published by some news portals.

Some portals published that effective September 21, 2022, public transport commuters will pay at least 30 per cent more following an upward adjustment in fares.



A statement purported to have come from the GPRTU said “In consultation with our mother body the GPRTU OF TUC, we wish to announce to the general public that there will be a 30% increment on fares starting Tuesday 21st September 2022.”



The statement cited the rise in the cost of fuel and spare parts as the basis for the action.



“Due to the increment in fuel products, spare parts, and the poor management of the economy of the government, we are unable to make enough money to cater for our family and pay off our loans.”

“Electricity tariffs, water tariffs, Prices of spare parts, prices of food and Pure water prices have all increased, hence we have no option than to also increase our fares,” the statement added.



But when contacted via phone, the PRO Abass Ibrahim Imoro of the GPRTU, denied the publication saying the union has not increased fares by 30%.



He further disclosed that it was the True Drivers’ Union that has announced an increase in transport fares by 30%.