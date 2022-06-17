We want to consolidate Africa as a single marketplace for digital assets - Glover Technologies CEO

Chief Executive Officer of Glover Technologies Limited, Damilola Layode, has said the outdooring of the Glover app is to consolidate Africa as a single marketplace for digital assets.

He stated that for this dream to come true, his outfit is ensuring that its services are cut across all the 52 countries on the continent.



This, Mr Layode opined, will fast tract commerce within the African continent.



Speaking at the launch of the Glover app on Thursday, June 16, 2022, he said, "On the local front, what we are aiming to do, we want to consolidate Africa market place for digital assets and how do we achieve that? By making our services available to all of the 52 markets that make up the continent."



"At the moment, this location represents the second market on the list. The first being Nigeria. We believe that the core potential of the market is in our ability to fast-track commerce. We want to be the enzyme that catalyzes commerce," he added.

The Glover app will also provide alternative payment forms as well as exchange values and store values from the app.



Glover Technologies Limited works to harness the next wave of innovation and solve customers’ toughest challenges through disruptive technologies, like edge computing, AI, blockchain, machine learning, Kubernetes, among others.



