We will bounce back hard – Aggrieved Gold Coast customers threaten to resume picketing

Gold coast customers

The Convener of the aggrieved customers of the defunct Gold Coast Fund Management Company, Charles Nyame, has stated that they would resume picketing after their demands have failed to be met.

The group gave government and the Securities and Exchange Commission a one-week ultimatum to pay their locked-up funds.



According to him, the ultimatum has expired but nothing has been heard from the concerned authorities.



“The timeline ended last Thursday. As we speak, we have not received any response from the government or any stakeholder as far as our issue is concerned. But we are again calling on the government to do the needful,” he is quoted by citinewsroom.com.



Charles Nyame added that when they resume picketing, it would be fiercer than their previous protests.



“We are in arrangements with the police, we are going to bounce back very hard on the government with another protest and this time round, it won’t be as usual because it appears the government has no plans for us meanwhile our monies were locked up as a result of government policy,” he said.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) earlier noted that it had received the complaints and agitations of aggrieved customers of the defunct Gold Coast Fund Management.



The Head of Communications and External Affairs, Dr. Godwin Ansah, who received the petition on behalf of the Director General of SEC, assured the petitioners that their concerns will be addressed.



This is after customers of Gold Coast Fund Management picketed the SEC premises for three days to demand the payment of their locked-up funds.



“We cannot agree with the numbers by their representatives, but we were very clear in terms of what we have done so far,” he was quoted by myjoyonline.com.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:









SSD/MA