We will clamp down on all tax defaulters by end of September 2021 – GRA

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA)

• The GRA has vowed to clamp down on all tax defaulters by September 2021

• The move is expected to ensure strict tax compliance



• The GRA is therefore engaging businesses to take advantage of the amnesty period to file their tax returns



The Ghana Revenue Authority has vowed to, by the end of September this year, clamp down on tax defaulters who continue to flout their tax obligations.



According to Rev. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, Commissioner General of the GRA, it is the revenue agency's hope that taxpayers who have defaulted or failed to file their returns to the authority will take advantage of the amnesty period granted.

“Even though we are receiving some positive response to the amnesty, we are still calling on all defaulters to take advantage of the amnesty period else the GRA will descend heavily on those who will continue to default even after September this year,” Rev. Owusu-Amoah told journalists in Accra.



Meanwhile, under the new Penalty and Interest Waiver Act, 2021 (Act 1065), taxpayers who have defaulted and failed to register their business with the GRA will be granted an amnesty. A move which will however compel them to pay a principal debt owed to the state.



Under the Act, any penalties and interest accrued for the period ending December 31, 2020, will see that business or individual pardoned.