We will create sustainable, decent jobs for the youth – Mahama

John Mahama 2022131311121212 Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

Tue, 3 May 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has re-affirmed the National Democratic Congress' commitment to create sustainable and decent jobs for the youth, as well as ensure that workers are paid decent wages when the NDC comes back to power.

John Dramani Mahama made this statement while wishing workers well on May 1, 2022.

In a Facebook post, he wrote, “The National Democratic Congress remains committed to its concept of ‘EDWUMA PA’. Through Edwuma Pa, we will create sustainable and decent jobs, and ensure that workers are paid decent wages.”

“Happy May Day to our gallant men and women who make up our nation’s work force..You are the engine that propels our country and keeps it afloat. In periods of great economic strife and hopelessness, it is you who come to the peoples’ rescue and provide the needed inspiration and industry to get the state back on the path of recovery.”

He added that, “I have no doubt that your unconquerable spirit of resilience and service will lift us out of our present gloom. And this is why you remain our eternal heroes and heroines.”

Source: peacefmonline.com
