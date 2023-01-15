0
Menu
Business

We will enusure employers comply with paying workers' SSNIT contributions – Association

SSNIT1212677 Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT)

Sun, 15 Jan 2023 Source: rainbowradionline.com

The National Pensioners Association of Ghana has served notice it would soon embark on an exercise to visit companies to ensure they are complying with the payment of Social Security and National Insurance Trust contributions of their workers.

Stephen Boakye, General Secretary of the Association, who disclosed this, stated that some employees are failing to pay contributions for their employees, a situation he described as terrible.

He was speaking to reporters at Accra’s SSNIT Pension House after the Trust announced a 25% increase in pensions.

Mr. Boakye stated that some employees are failing to pay their workers’ contributions, and as an Association, they cannot remain unconcerned.

He also advised Ghanaian workers to take a keen interest in the payment of their contributions so they don’t retire without pension benefits.

”There are several companies that have regused to contribute so0f their workers. We have decided to visit these companies and ensure that they pay the contributions. Retiring without a pension is a threat to the well-being of an individual. As an individual, you should be concerned about your retirement. Make provision for that so you would be a burden on others,” he said.

Source: rainbowradionline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo intervenes on behalf of 8 SHS students sacked for insulting him
Obiri Boahen laments neglect by Akufo-Addo government
Randy Abbey jabs government over mistreatment of bondholders
Ken Agyapong ‘schools’ Nyaho-Tamakloe on his contributions to NPP
Nigel Gaisie releases new prophecy about president of ‘Yemp3 Nokware’
Kwesi Pratt shreds set design for Alan Kyerematen's presentation
Anglican church boss slammed over 'naysayers' comment on Cathedral
NDC primaries: Atubiga fumes over GH¢500,000 filing fee
Meek Mill video: Prophet Oduro cautions Akufo-Addo
Kenyan politician mocks Ghana over Meek Mill episode