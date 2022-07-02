We will intensify SIM registration exercise - Selorm Adadevoh

The sim card registration exercise has been extended to July 31, 2022

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh, has said that the company is intensifying its efforts to get customers registered as the SIM registration exercise draws to a close at the end of July 2022.

Speaking at the 2022 MTN Media and Stakeholder Fora in both Accra and Kumasi, Selorm Adadevoh revealed that as at May 2022, 16.5 million customers had linked their Ghana cards to their SIM numbers – representing 58 percent of the customer base, with 10.2 million completing the registration exercise and representing 39 percent of the Customer base.



“More work needs to be done, and for the next five weeks we are ramping up efforts to get more customers to register their SIM cards and so continue to stay connected. I encourage all our customers to go and get the registrations done fully.”



He mentioned that MTN Ghana has rolled out several initiatives to ramp up efforts in the next five weeks. The initiatives include institutional activations, community activations, town/market storms, blitz activations, bus terminal activations and door-to-door activations.

Mr. Adadevoh indicated that, so far, over 6,700 institutional activations have been completed. Registration Points (RPs) are expected to increase to 7,000 – including MTN Branches, Connect Stores, Field Teams and External Agents. MTN Ghana is also engaging the National Identification Authority to facilitate the registration of customers.



In October 2021, the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation (MoCD) launched a nationwide SIM Card Registration Exercise. The exercise – which had an initial deadline of 31st March 2022 – was extended to 31st July, 2022. The exercise is expected to develop and build a comprehensive SIM database, curb fraudulent activities and secure SIM card-based transactions, and get more accurate data to regulate the industry better.