We will need your assistance tomorrow – Elmina fisherfolks apologise to Hawa Koomson

Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson

• Fishermen in Elmina have apologized to Hawa Koomson

• Some fisherfolks hooted at Minister during her visit to the town



• Their action was due to her refusal to permit them engage in light fishing



A spokesperson for fisherfolks in Elmina, AnthoneyAnthony Eshun popularly known as Kojo Baggio, has called for forgiveness from the Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson, over the “unacceptable” behaviour by some of his colleagues.



Reports indicate that the Minister was hooted at by fisher folks in Elmina during a donation of some relief items to them during the close season. Their actions have been attributed to her refusal to allow fishermen engage in “light fishing” which is illegal in Ghana.



“I wish to appeal to the honourable minister to accept our heartfelt and sincerest apology because we cannot justify whatever happened in any form or shape. We are sorry and therefore, plead for forgiveness.

“We have to blame the chief fisherman of Elmina and those who facilitated the meeting because we cannot hoot at our minister today, when we will definitely need her assistance tomorrow, as long as we are in this business," Kojo Baggio appealed.



The minister at a ceremony to officially open the fishing season indicated that government will not provide fishermen in Elmina with premix fuel as part of their punishment for engaging in illegal and unregulated fishing.



Speaking with the media, Kojo Baggio condemned the section of fishermen who hooted at the Minister during her visit.



He said: “If the leadership has done something good or what is needful right from the beginning by engaging the people, we will not have witnessed whatever disgraceful action that some of the people took which has destroyed our name."