We will not hesitate to embark on industrial strike – Mine Workers’ Union

The Ghana Mine Workers’ Union has threatened to embark on an industrial strike amid the current economic challenges and insecurity within the mining sector.

General Secretary of the Union, Abdul-Moomin Gbana, said the imminent action comes on the back of government’s refusal to address their concerns during stakeholder engagements.



Speaking in an interview with journalists, the General Secretary said government must quickly address the growing insecurity in the mining industry which is largely affecting their members.



“The Ghana Miners Union will not hesitate to embark on an indefinite strike action to drive home our demands of paying particular attention to the increasing state of our insecurity in the mining industry,” he told Citi Business News.



Mr. Gbana cited an incident that recently happened at Newmont in Ahafo Region which resulted in one of their members losing their eyesight following violent confrontations with illegal mining encroachers who had invaded a mining concession.



General Secretary of the Union further called on the sector minister and other key stakeholders to ensure that their demands were met in a timely manner.

“We have signaled government to compel employers within the mining industry to ensure that the safety protocols of workers are standard,” he stressed.



