We will promote the production of high-quality cars that are made in Ghana – Shinichiro Otsuka

• COO of Toyota Tsuhuo Corporation has stated that high-quality cars will be produced here in Ghana by the company in Ghana

• He said the country is the first to have Toyota Tushuo Manufacturing plant which assembles vehicles in West Africa



• So far, about 7 million dollars have been invested in the project



The Chief Operating Officer at Toyota Tsuhuo Corporation, Africa Division, Shinichiro Otsuka, has stated that the company is committed to producing high-quality cars that are assembled here in Ghana.



He said this will help boost the economic revenue of the country since it is the first country in West Africa to have a local Toyota Tsuhuo Manufacturing assembly plant.



Speaking at the ceremony to launch the Toyota Tsuhuo Manufacturing Assembly plant in Tema, on June 29, 2021, Mr Otsuka said the Japanese corporation will continue to support safe and secure lives of businesses of the people of Ghana.

“To contribute to the social and economic development of Ghana, we will promote the production of high-quality cars that are made in Ghana. In addition, by providing high-quality sales and after-sales service at our distributors, we will continuously support the safe and secure lives and businesses of the people of Ghana,” he said.



Toyota Tsuhuo Manufacturing Ghana (TTMG) is the fifth vehicle production base of the Toyota Tsusho Group in Africa, after Kenya, Egypt, Nigeria, and Rwanda, and is located in the Ghanaian city of Tema, 30 km from the capital Accra.



It is the Toyota Tsusho Group's first vehicle assembly plant in West Africa, with an annual production capacity of 1,300 units based on an investment of approximately 7 million U.S. dollars. It has approximately 50 employees and currently conducts Semi Knocked Down SKD production of the Toyota Hilux pickup truck.



