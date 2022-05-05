0
Menu
Business

We will rectify technical challenges in prepaid payment system - ECG to consumers

ECG Prepaid Meter ECG File photo of ECG Prepaid Meters

Thu, 5 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

ECG customers unable to purchase prepaid credit

ICT team working to rectify technical challenge

Nuri prepayment to come back to normalcy by end of May 5

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has assured consumers that it will rectify a technical challenge that has impacted the payment system.

According to the power distribution company, one of its Smart Payment Systems also known as Nuri payment statement was fraught with some challenges which have resulted in customers being unable to purchase or top up their prepaid credit.

In a statement issued by ECG, it said its ICT team is working to rectify the challenge and restore the system back to normalcy.

“ECG wishes to assure the affected customers that our ICT team is working assiduously to rectify the challenge and restore the Nuri prepayment system back to normalcy by close of day, May 5, 2022,” part of the statement read.

Meanwhile, customers of ECG have been unable to recharge or purchase credit due to the error that has impacted the software update.

The consumers have since been left stranded as some of them have ran out of power and means to top up their prepaid accounts.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
What Asamoah Gyan's children said about him in his book
Five young Ghanaians tipped to take over their family businesses
From rags to riches: Five Ghanaian footballers who were born broke but are now rich
Why Yaya Toure is trending after Real Madrid knocked out Man City from Champions League
Twum Boafo warns Okoe Boye on new appointment
Dafeamekpor tackles AG over performance of Minority lawyer
Serwaa Broni: CHRAJ responds to ASEPA petition to probe Akufo-Addo
Mahama can't repeal E-Levy - Allotey Jacobs
Asamoah Gyan’s manager ‘fights’ Abedi Pele’s spokesperson over autobiography
Ghanaians will suffer intense hardship without E-Levy – Supreme Court to Minority
Related Articles: