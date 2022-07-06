0
Menu
Business

We will resist any taxes in the name of IMF bailout conditionality – IEAG to government

Harbour23 The IEAG says it is already burdened with a lot of taxes

Wed, 6 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana seeks IMF bailout

We will not agree to additional taxes, IEAG

The government needs to reduce its appointees, IEAG advises

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana has stated that it will not accept any additional tax as a result of the conditionalities that will be laid down by the IMF.

In a statement released by the association, they posited that the port is already choked with taxes and are cautioning the government that they will do everything within their power to resist any additional taxes.

“We also want to state that the business community will do anything and everything to resist any layer of taxes at the Ports in the name of the IMF bailout conditionality”, the association said.

The IEAG believes that going to the IMF is not the best solution to bringing economic relief to the people as this will rather bring untold hardship to Ghanaians.

“We are of a firm conviction that the IMF is not the solution to bringing relief to Ghanaians but rather going to bring us untold hardship that we are already experiencing,” they added.

They further encouraged the government to cut down on its expenditure and avoid wastage by reducing the number of its appointees.

“We are by this, advising government to stick to prudent expenditures and rather cut down all the wasteful expenditure by reducing the numerous government appointees, especially at the Presidency and desist from chattering Private jets for his official International trips but rather resort to the existing presidential jet.”

They are, however, hoping that the IMF will request the government to adopt these measures and not impose conditionalities that will lead to a further deterioration of the ailing economy.





JEA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
IMF bailout: Ofori-Atta will be shown anti-IMF comments – Former MP
IMF bailout: '3 Wise Men' Adongo wants to lead talks
Akufo-Addo nearly assaulted me at a funeral – Wereko Brobbey claims
Mahama’s 2015 IMF move contributed to Akufo-Addo’s successes - Former MP
Meet all 5 players who have switched nationality to represent the Black Stars
Social media users call for the arrest of V8 driver over police dispatch
Over 9-month salary arrears controversy hits Dr. Duffour’s EIB Network
How KON responded to question about expenditure on National Cathedral
Teacher unions declare strike over Cost-of Living-Allowance
Ghana banned by FIFA over age-cheating
Related Articles: