We will start using bicycles due to high cost of fuel - MP

Prices of petroleum products have recently been shooting up

The Member of Parliament for New Edubiase, Adams Abdul Salam has disclosed that MPs are also facing harsh economic conditions just like every other Ghanaian.

The MP says the current government has led the country into an abyss with the conditions of the people worsening.



He indicated that MPs are also at the receiving end of the crisis and find it difficult to survive.



He was speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm on his expectation from Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta as he prepared to deliver major policy changes by the government to help address the current economic woes of Ghana.



He was not happy at the recent hikes in petroleum products, a situation he revealed has informed the decision by some MPs to use bicycles to the legislative house.

He wants the government to address the depreciation of the cedi and the high cost in fuel prices to help cushion the people.



He said if the President had delivered the State of the Nation Address, the exercise by the Minister would have been needless.



He posited, "what is happening is not rocket science. We don’t need angels to tell us that Ghana is struggling. We all know why Ghana is facing difficulties. The President must have the ability to resolve the crisis.



"We no longer need speeches. We need action. Ghanaians want a reduction in the price of petrol. The government can decrease the price. There are nuisance taxes the government can scrap to help reduce the price.”