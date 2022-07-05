0
We won't accept additional taxes from IMF deal – IEAG to government

Harbour 4 The association says it will not agree to any increase in taxes

Members of the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG), have cautioned the government that they will not accept any additional tax components in the ongoing engagement with the IMF for a bailout to salvage the ailing economy.

The IEAG said they know that engagement with the IMF comes with so many conditional ties which include the introduction of taxes but the business community will do anything and everything to resist any layer of taxes at the Ports in the name of the IMF bailout conditionality.

The importers and exporters are, thus, advising the government to stick to prudent expenditure and rather cut down all the wasteful expenditure by reducing the numerous government appointees, especially at the Presidency and desist from chattering private jets for his official international trips but rather resort to the existing presidential jet.

The Association is also calling on the President to direct his Ministers to park down all V8 and resort to saloon cars. They further want all allowances to Ministers and Deputies to be completely cut off since in their view, it is draining the already limited resources in the kitty.

“Finally, we by this join calls on the need for the President to dismiss his Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta and Bank of Ghana Boss, Dr. Ernest Addison because they have failed to live up to expectations by ensuring to bring the ailing economy to a recovery path,” the association said in a statement.

The importers and exporters noted that the IMF is not the solution to bringing relief to Ghanaians but rather going to bring untold hardship that Ghanaians are already experiencing.

The IMF delegation will be in the country today, Tuesday, 5 July 2022, and begin engagements with representatives from the government for a bailout on Wednesday, 6 July 2022.

