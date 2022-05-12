We won't increase tariffs more than 10% if 148% proposal is approved - ECG assures

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)

ECG proposes 148% increment in tariffs

ECG wants PURC to approve their proposal



The adjustment will cover the period 2019 and 2022



The Electricity Company of Ghana (EGG), has indicated that it will not adjust tariffs beyond 10% in the future should the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) approve its pending proposal.



The company is requesting a 148% increment in tariffs, which the PURC is yet to either approve or disapprove.



At a stakeholder engagement on the proposals on Wednesday, May 11, Sylvia Noshie, General Manager for Regulatory Management at ECG, stated that the company is looking forward to having the PURC approve its proposal; something that will go a long way to help enhance efficiency and effectiveness.

She added that some technical and commercial losses also accounted for the increased proposal.



Sylvia Noshie further explained that increased tariffs were, "partly as a result of an accumulated adjustment for the past four years."



She noted that Ghanaians will pay more than the 148% next year if the PURC disapproves of the current proposal.



"If PURC approved the 148%, there will be an average yearly increment of 7%," Sylvia Noshie said as part of ECG's projections.