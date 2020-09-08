Webster University - A leader in online education

Press Releases

A thriving 105-year-old liberal arts college based in St. Louis, Missouri, USA, Webster University’s mission is to ensure a high quality learning experience that transforms students for global citizenship and individual excellence.

Ever since the doors of Webster Ghana were opened in 2013, students from across the world – undergraduate and graduate - have enrolled at the university’s only Africa campus each year to benefit from the cultural diversity and enriching academic environment.



Though Webster is not an online university, it has been highlighted for being able to brave the challenges the COVID pandemic has presented to educational institutions.



While some universities continue to struggle to figure out uninterrupted higher education during these peculiar times, Webster University Ghana has not skipped a beat.



Smoothly transitioning to virtual teaching and learning in April 2020 at the start of the health pandemic and continuing on through summer classes, Webster Ghana is looking to re-open this Fall (in October), pending government mandate, with a blended/hybrid style of instruction, making use of online technologies to support students and faculty.



Webster has long been lauded a leader in online education since the 1990s and stakeholders at the Ghana campus also have the advantage of proprietary virtual platforms like WorldClassroom and a robust library, including close to 70,000 ebooks.



Webster Ghana is dual-accredited by the National Accreditation Board (NAB) of Ghana and the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) in the United States (US), and all students receive a degree issued from the US.

The 14-month Master’s programs – an MBA, M.A. in International Relations and M.A. in Human Resources - have further US accreditations.



Regardless of specific degree area, Webster students follow the same curriculum worldwide. The lovely Ghana campus – which has dormitory accommodation - is centrally located in Accra’s coveted neighborhood of East Legon. The Fall semester has seen students start classes online with hopes of transitioning back to the classroom by the October term.



"Webster University has been a recognized, global leader in online education since the late 90's. Given the university's expertise in online learning, students have a wonderful opportunity to continue their studies virtually, receiving the same quality education they would have experienced in person, thanks to the myriad of online tools, training sessions and platforms available to all Webster students throughout the worldwide network," says Webster Ghana’s Campus Director, Mrs. Christa Sanders-Bobtoya.



Webster University provides the unique opportunity for students to study abroad during their course of study after their first year. They may elect to do so for a nine-week term, semester or an entire academic year at any of Webster University’s international network of campuses including Switzerland, Austria, the Netherland, US, Thailand, China, Greece, the UK and Uzbekistan. As professors have this same opportunity, students in Ghana learn under top notch global faculty.



On more digital education wins, through the Webster Success Center, this past summer some students were able to secure virtual internships with multinational companies and the school launched the premier edition of its Summer Virtual Learning Program, a 4-week transition and college prep experience for high school seniors.



Admissions is ongoing for both undergraduate and graduate programs - October and January 2021 starts, with plans to start online and transition to campus in the last quarter of the year. Webster University Ghana’s Admissions Office can be reached by phone on 054 012 0849 / 054 012 0869.

