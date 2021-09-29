Webster University holds Graduate Online Info Session

The session will come at 5:30 GMT on Wednesday September 29, 2021

Source: Webster University

Nearing the end of the year always moves people to ponder the goals they set at the start. If you kicked of 2021 with educational aspirations, you can still join Webster University’s October admissions intake and begin the journey to earning a quality American degree right from Accra.

Webster University is an American college with 9 global campuses across the USA, Europe and Asia, and the only Africa campus is in East Legon, catering to students from across the continent who seek global education. The school is accredited both in the USA and in Ghana by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission.



Students can attain both undergraduate and Masters degrees at Webster. If you are looking to go back to school for a postgraduate degree in Business Administration (MBA), International Relations or HR Management, please join the 29th September Online Graduate Info Session.



Register now to meet top faculty, current students and discover the Webster Difference.

All graduate programs are tailored for working professionals and have evening classes, and are 16- 18 months to complete when pursued full-time. Info session attendees will receive a special limited-time tuition discount.



