Webster University introduces new Master of Arts in human resources management

Webster University

Since its opening in Accra in 2013, Webster University’s Ghana campus has offered two Master’s degree options – the Master of Business Administration (MBA) and a Master of Arts in International Relations (MAIR).

Next year, the American university will add to its selection a new Master of Arts in Human Resource Management (HRM) degree program set to launch in January 2021. This program is offered by Webster’s George Herbert Walker School of Business & Technology.



The HRM program focuses on maximizing the importance of the human element in organizations through an extensive view of the social, behavioral sciences and management theories relating to the general work life dynamics.



Students will better understand the intricacies of managing people at the workplace and be equipped to develop solutions to the management problems that confront both individuals and organizations daily.



Webster University Ghana is accredited in the USA by the Higher Learning Commission and by Ghana’s National Accreditation Board.



The university’s personalized approach to higher education and unique course design allows students to complete their degree in roughly 14 months. Current students and alumni have found great value in earning an American degree and have truly benefited from the overall global educational experience Webster University offers.



Similar to all other graduate courses offered at Webster, this program will be taught by accomplished faculty and leading industry experts, bringing to the classroom the wealth of experience and expertise in their respective fields.

The program provides comprehensive coverage of the major HR responsibilities, addressing both operational and strategic aspects of the field. This is an amazing opportunity for professionals at all levels to learn from practiced academics and scale their job skills.



“As a university, we always seek to offer high-quality programs that meet both regional and global needs. The field of HR is an evolving one and career prospects are not only available but growing as the world of work is constantly changing.



Webster provides a truly international curriculum and has faculty from all corners of the globe teaching our students which helps foster cross-cultural dialogue and understanding. We are excited for this new addition for which we are seeing great interest and we look forward to receiving our first cohort of students in the Spring of 2021”, says Campus Director, Christa Sanders.



The university made a subtle introduction of the new program during a recent online HR Management Masterclass, addressing prevalent workforce changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic including the surge in remote work arrangement across various industries.



Led by Webster adjunct faculty, Dr. Samuel Quartey along with guest presenter and renowned HR expert, Dr. Stella Agyenim-Boateng of the VRA, the virtual class delved into a SWOT analysis of working remotely and the role of technology in the new proliferation of flexible work.



The online event had an impressive turnout, speaking to the relevance of the topic discussed and was, furthermore, a sampling of a Webster graduate class.

Webster’s classes whether on- or offline are American teaching style, encouraging engaging discourse between students and faculty, and an international perspective.



During the event, Webster Ghana’s Academic Director, Dr. Michael Williams, shared on the 36 credit hours that make up the new HRM degree curriculum, including courses in Organizational Behavior, Training & Development and Employment Law, to name a few.



Webster University’s graduate classes have been tailored to fit the corporate professional’s schedule with top-notch online education systems allowing students to earn an American degree from the comfort of their home, during this season of social distancing.



Teaching and learning for the new HR Management program is currently scheduled to take place in the classroom at the university’s modern and conveniently located campus at East Legon.



Prospective students are welcome to contact Webster Ghana’s Admissions Office on 054 012 0849/054 012 0869 for further details on this new and exciting program addition and to apply.

