Webster University signs MOU with GhIIA.org

Webster University Ghana has signed an MOU with the Institute of International Affairs, Ghana

Source: GhIIA

Webster University in Ghana, today announced the signing of an MOU with the Institute of International Affairs, Ghana (GhIIA.org). The memorandum covers a collaboration between the organizations in various areas, including research, with a focus on International Relations and International Business.

Speaking on the sidelines of the signing ceremony here in Accra, Ms. Awoyaa Mensah, the Director of Marketing and Corporate Partnerships at Webster University -Ghana Campus, noted, “This marks a very key aspect for us here in Ghana.



Knowledge production and delivery has always been a collaborative process and we are very excited to partner our organic international strengths with the innovative and forward-looking posture of the GhIIa.org. We envisage this will lead to high quality research with high impact utility for Ghana and the sub-region.”



In his remarks at the event, Mr. Cherk Klutse, Head of Programs and Outreach at the GhIIA.org said “This is an exciting day for the International Studies ecosystem in Ghana and Ecowas. With this MOU, we aspire to ramp up the level of reports, indexes and other knowledge activities that civil society, business and public institutions require.”



He added that this will also provide opportunities for faculty and students in the field, including internships and access to research grants and programs.

Webster University is a U.S.-based international university with campuses within many countries across the world including Ghana. Webster University is known to ensure high quality learning experiences that transform students for global citizenship and individual excellence.



The GhIIA.org is an Accra based, independent non-partisan think tank, with a core focus on Ghanaian and ECOWAS international Relations analysis.



Its core thematic areas of research include International Trade and Economics, Foreign Policy and Diplomatic Practice, Diaspora Affairs, Strategic Studies.

