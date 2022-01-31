Well-planned railway line will improve workers commute, trading activities – Dumelo

File photo of the Accra-Tema railway line

Dumelo advocates for Accra to Winneba, Dodowa and Dawenya rail line



Agribusiness entrepreneur, John Dumelo, is advocating for a well-planned and coordinated railway line that will improve workers' commute and trading activities.



He believes that a railway line from Winneba, Dodowa and Dawenya all converging at the Accra central will bode well for many traders and workers.



In a tweet shared on Sunday, January 30, John Dumelo wrote, “Imagine a well-planned railway line from Winneba, Dodowa and Dawenya all converging at Accra central. Workers and traders will be so relieved”





Meanwhile, government as part of its railway connectivity project says it has invested huge sums of money in order to revamp and improve Ghana’s railway sector.



But these efforts have been impeded as a result of rail track theft, encroachment activities and the coronavirus pandemic affecting ongoing projects.



So far, rehabilitation works on the Takoradi to Tarkwa rail line, according to government have been completed.



The Accra-Tema railway line is also said to have been completed and started operations.