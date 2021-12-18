West Africa must strengthen trade ties with Latin America - Alhaji Osman

Alhaji Khuzaima Mohammed Osman

Source: GNA

Alhaji Khuzaima Mohammed Osman, Director of International Relations for West African Cities Development Consult Limited, has urged the West African business community to strengthen trade ties with Latin America to boost economic activities in the sub-regions.

He said this would promote trade, investment, savings, and a lot more which would boost bilateral relations between the two continents.



Alhaji Osman was speaking at the “Ghana News Agency-Tema Regional Industrial News Hub Boardroom Dialogue,” which is a media think-tank platform for commercial and business operators to communicate to the world.



He said trade activities between Africa and Latin America were less than 2 percent due to the poor relationship between the two regions, adding that investment and trade were what strengthened the relationship between people.



He said the trade and investment exhibition between West Africa and Latin America slated for February 2022 seeks to create an enabling environment to remove all bottlenecks in operation.



Alhaji Osman who is also the Executive Director of the Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana (TMMG) indicated that the strengthening of the ties would reduce the rate of unemployment in the African continents.

He also noted that there was high unemployment and poverty in both regions despite its natural resources, and it was easier for both countries to help improve inter-continental trade.



He said it would also promote importation and exportation between the two regions, which would yield high investment between the two continents to take advantage of investment opportunities.



Alhaji Osman added that would also provide alternatives to current high-cost and lengthy trading and other economic activities among the two continents.



He said the ties would also ignite business opportunities and grow the bond of the two regions from strength to strength.



Mr Francis Ameyibor, Ghana News Agency, Tema Regional Manager, noted that modern journalism practices demand a comprehensive dynamic approach to issues that affect society by providing a platform for citizens to share key information needed to make the best possible decisions about national issues, community development, protection of society and enhance governance."