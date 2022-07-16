What Akufo-Addo’s lawyer said about him amid economic crunch

Government seeks IMF support amid challenging economic times

Government blames Covid-19, Russia-Ukraine war for economic woes



Ghanaians lament increased cost of living



Kow Essuman, a lawyer for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has heaped praises on the first gentleman of the land over his handling of the economic crunch the country is experiencing.



In a Twitter post, he suggested that the government under the leadership of the president has better handled the crisis of Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war which it has consistently blamed as part of the causes of the economic downturn.



Kow Essuman also cited how the world has been applauding President Akufo-Addo for his effective handling of the crisis.



“There are leaders for crisis and leaders that just stay the course. In times like these when the entire global economy is in a crisis, I am settled with @NAkufoAddo as our leader. He has demonstrated, to the applause of the world, that he is a leader for these times,” he tweeted.

Ghana’s economy has in recent times experienced a downturn that has compelled it to initiate talks with the International Monetary Fund for assistance.



Many economists have pointed to the country’s galloping inflation rate, fuel price hikes and increased cost of living as pointers of the economic downturn.



Government has also blamed the adverse effect of Covid-19 and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war as reasons for the economic hardship.



DS/SARA