What Dr. Addison said about possible revision of Bank of Ghana Act

The Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr Ernest Addison has responded to a question posed about whether to introduce a new or revise the Bank of Act following approval of Ghana’s IMF bailout programme as part of efforts to boost the apex bank's independence and address fiscal dominance.

He explained that, although the current Bank of Act was under certain improvement back in 2016, there still remains some inconsistencies and difficulties with implementation of the Act.



“First is the issue of the 5 percent limit, is it the stock measurement because the Central Bank has claims on the government from 20 years ago, so, is it that we have a stock limit of 5 percent of previous years revenue or is the revenue flows starting from a particular period of time and how to access that flow relative from the previous years.



“…So there are certain measurement issues which have to be clarified and there is also the issue of emergency and what needs to be defined as an emergency to make it clear under which conditions that the rule can be breached”



Dr Addison further noted there are certain oral issues in the Bank of Ghana Act which are not very clear and ought to be clarified through the revision of the law.

