What John Mahama said on state of the economy at TEIN App launch

Ghana facing economic distress

Cedi struggles against US Dollar



The dollar has arrested Bawumia, we do not know his whereabouts - Mahama



Ghana is currently going through hard times as the economy toughens by the day.



Incessant hike in fuel prices, doubling prices of products on the food and general market, depreciation of the cedi, high standards of living amongst others.



Bemoaning the current economic state of the country, former president, John Dramani Mahama made some assertions and contributions during the launch of the TEIN App; a mobile-based digital application for NDC’s Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN)- in Accra on Tuesday, March 21, 2022.



Among other things, the former President touched on corruption, mismanagement of the educational sector, and failure of the ruling New Patriotic Party government to fulfil its promises to the populace.

“General incompetence, corruption, and waste of scarce resources have combined to make life simply unbearable for the generality of Ghanaians. No group is perhaps harder hit than the younger people of this country,” he said.



“The Akufo-Addo led government came to power at the back of mouthwatering promises to make life easier for Ghanaians and ensure rapid development of our country. They have so badly mismanaged the economy that we have been plunged into the most debilitating economic crises in about four decades.”



“Indeed, we all recollect some of those mouthwatering promises including one by the current president to transform this country within 18 months,” he added.



He further added that Ghana has never faced this nature of hardship in the fourth republic



Watch John Mahama's submission below from 1:58:20



