What a typical Accra market scene looked like in 1961

A photo of traders selling on the street of Accra

Accra is indeed one of the beautiful places many visit in Ghana. After exploring tourist sites in the regional capital, most people visit some known markets and public places including the Arts Centre to buy goods.

As the popular saying goes, ‘some things never change’ and this is reflective in some things we see today that appear to have similarities with past events.



In Accra for instance, markets are characteristic of daily town activities but particularly on weekends, places like Kantamanto, Accra Post Office, Makola market, Rawlings park, among others are almost choked with people who are shopping for one thing or the other.



Businesses within these aforementioned places are always brisk due to the gathering of traders engaged in assorted goods.



Some photos that have surfaced on social media, particularly on micro-blogging site, Twitter, show how Accra market looked like in 1961.



The well-known Accra Post Office, Opera Square and Makola were captured in these old photos.

Cars transporting traders, customers and travellers appeared to be in traffic on the Accra Post office - Opera Square road - [a situation that has not changed in recent times].



Others were seen carrying pans and the likes walking along the Opera Square- Melcom lane.



In another photo, traders were seen selling on the streets. Most of these market women were scarf sellers. This method of trading is still prevalent in Accra.



These photos were shared by a tweep called @neequayeboye1 on Twitter.



View the photos below.









