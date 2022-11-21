What industry leaders want government to focus in 2023 budget

The KPMG survey sampled over 100 leading businesses Ghana across 10 sectors

A 2023 pre-budget survey conducted by auditing and accounting firm, KPMG has outlined a number of areas business leaders and industry stakeholders want government to focus on as it presents the budget statement before parliament.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to deliver the statement before lawmakers on November 24 with the hope of highlighting measures and policies aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability and development.



Ahead of the presentation, over 100 leading businesses in the country were sampled by KPMG and obtained responses from 70 of them across ten sectors. They urged government to focus on decent work and economic growth which creates opportunities for all to have a decent living.



“Government must focus on economic growth driven by industry, innovation and infrastructure which would lead to reduced poverty,” the respondents noted.



They further want government to develop sustainable cities and communities aimed at reducing societal problems and prevent a large scale of destruction during natural disasters like floods etc. while focusing on industry, innovation and infrastructure growth to propel the Ghanaian economy.

In terms of agriculture development, the business leaders want government to invest more by planting enough stable food such as rice, maize, sugar, etc.



“We have a wide land but not cultivated and we should be able to produce food to feed ourselves and will ensure exports which will help the country's Balance of Payments, Gross Domestic Product and reduce the increasing forex and inflation.”



