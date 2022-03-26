What is sold at 15 pesewas in Ghana today? – NDC MP asks

Governs Kwame Agbodza, MP for Adaklu

Fifteen pesewas have become popular in the last few days after the government decided to remove the sum from every litre in petroleum price build-up margins.



Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta on Thursday announced a number of mitigation measures reached by the government to combat current economic hardships.



The reduction has roundly been rejected by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union, GPRTU, and by most drivers who have decried it as good as nothing.



For the National Democratic Congress’ lawmaker for Adaklu, Governs Kwame Agbodza, he was concerned about what 15 pesewas can buy in today’s Ghana.

“Please do you know anything that is sold at 15 pesewas in Ghana today? Please let us know....,” he posted on Twitter.



What Ofori-Atta said about the 15 pesewas reduction



The Finance Minister said, to mitigate the impact of the rising price of petroleum products, the government had decided to, for the next three months, reduce "margins in the petroleum price build-up by a total of 15 pesewas per litre with effect from 1st April."



"Ladies and gentlemen, these reductions in margins are expected to reduce prices of petrol by 1.6% and diesel by 1.4%. We anticipate that the measures taken to strengthen the currency will help further stabilize the prices at the pump.



“Ladies and gentlemen, the NPA is in discussion with the OMCs to reduce their margins within the spirit of burden-sharing. The Government will do all it can to ensure consistent supply of fuel and manage the rate of the ex-pump price increase by ensuring that BoG has access to adequate foreign exchange," he added.