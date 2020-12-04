What is there to watch on Showmax?

Look out for Power Book II: Ghost, For Life, and local movies Jacob, Mad House, and The 2 Pilots.

There’s plenty to watch on Showmax in December, whether you’ve taken time off from work for festivities, or you’re going back home to be with family. Look out for the first seasons of the Power spin-off Ghost, legal drama For Life, and HBO’s The Third Day.



Power Book II: Ghost



Power Book II: Ghost picks up shortly after the earth-shattering events of Power as Tariq St Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) grapples with a new world order: his father dead and his mother, Tasha, facing charges for the murder her son committed. Watch the first five episodes from 1 December on your phone.







Jacob (2019)





Meet Jacob, who sells second-hand clothing to make a living – except his customers keeping buying on credit. Then there is his cousin who he lives with, who is as lazy as the day is long. How is a man supposed to make something of himself in these conditions? Jacob is produced by well-known comedian Hogan Gabriel, who also plays a role in the film. Directed by Salifu Zakari, this comedy-drama stars many well-known Ghanaian faces, including Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award-winning Prince David Osei, as well as John Peasah aka Drogbah (YOLO) and Belinda Dzattah. Watch Jacob online.



Lebo M - Coming Home







He’s the first voice you hear in The Lion King. He’s won a Grammy, been nominated for a Tony for his work on the highest-grossing Broadway production of all time, executive produced the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, and had his songs streamed over 250 million times on Spotify alone. Now the circle of life has brought Lebo M back home, to Africa, in this new Showmax Original reality series. Watch episodes on your phone.



The Third Day







This tense mix of mystery, thriller, and drama is divided into two parts: Summer and Winter. In the first half, one man (Jude Law) visits a mysterious island off the British coast and discovers a group of locals intent on preserving their home at any cost. In the second half, a strong-willed outsider (Naomie Harris) comes to the island seeking answers — but instead triggers a battle to decide its fate. Watch episodes on your phone.



Mad House (2019)

Follow us into the MadHouse, a comedy that uses humour to shine a light on mental health issues. Filmed at the Accra Psychiatric hospital, it stars Kwasi Boadi as Akrobeto), Bismark Nii Odoi, (Bismark the Joke), Richmond Amoako, Ekow Smith, Stephen Mawunyo (Oteele), Jessica Williams, Prince Amoabeng, Abeiku Nyame, (Jagga Pee) Samuel Dabo, Kofi Adjorlolo, Christian A. Asamoah (Big Akwess), Herbert A. Korley (Aweele), and more. From 10 December.



For Life S1







Nicholas Pinnock stars as a prisoner who becomes a lawyer in jail and fights to overturn his life sentence for a crime he didn't commit. Executive produced by 50 Cent, who also produced Power and its spin-off, Ghost. Watch episodes on your phone.



The 2 Pilots (2019)



This popular hit movie lands on Christmas Eve, just in time to diffuse any family tensions with the magic of laughter. Directed by Jones Agyemang, this comedy stars Kwadwo Nkansah and Richard Asante, as two hustlers hiding from the police, disguised themselves as pilots. It works – until they find themselves in the cockpit for real! They manage to take off, but how on earth are they going to land? The 2 Pilots raked in the awards when it premiered last year, and it’s just what you need. From 24 December.



His Dark Materials S2





New worlds await in Season 2 of epic fantasy series His Dark Materials, the adaptation of Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy. The story follows Lyra, a young orphan, as she crosses between worlds on a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust, with the help of her daemon Pan and her alethiometer. Season 1 is based on Northern Lights; Season 2 on The Subtle Knife. Watch episodes on your phone.



The Undoing







Nicole Kidman stars as therapist Grace Fraser, whose perfect existence is shattered by a violent death and a very public scandal. When her husband Jonathan, played by Hugh Grant, goes missing, Grace must face a chain of terrible revelations and try to build a new life for herself and her son. New episodes every Monday night. Watch episodes on your phone.



The Bold Type S4







The Bold Type follows the lives and loves of three young women who work at a fashion magazine. Beneath the glam, this forthright millennial-favourite drama series is a story of real friends sticking together, working their butts off and finding their way in the world as young adults. The third season ended on a bombshell, so we can’t wait to see how the women pick up the pieces. Watch episodes on your phone.



The Good Fight S4

Diane Lockhart and Lucca Quinn continue the fight for justice in The Good Wife spin-off series, The Good Fight. Season 4 finds Reddick / Boseman / Lockhart navigating a very different landscape. After they lost their biggest client, and their founding partner's name was tarnished, they were forced to accept an offer by a huge multinational law firm, STR Laurie, to be a small subsidiary. Watch episodes on your phone.



A Million Little Things S2







Drama, comedy, romance and friendship come together in this story of a group of friends who are drawn together after a tragedy claims the life of one of their own. Watch episodes on your phone.



Classic binge-watches: The Affair and Dexter



You can now binge all five seasons of the classic marriage drama, The Affair, and eight seasons of serial killer drama Dexter – which was recently renewed for a Season 9, after a seven-year break.



