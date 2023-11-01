'What's the state of that transaction?' - Minority wants Ursula summoned over less than $100m Vodafone sale

Former Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has urged parliament to summon the Minister for Communication and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, to explain the sale of Vodafone Ghana for a reported amount of less than one billion dollars.

Haruna Iddrisu asserted that the telecom company is worth more than the price it was sold for, warranting further scrutiny.



During a parliamentary session on October 31, 2023, Haruna Iddrisu stated, "I want the leader of the business committee to program the Minister for Communications to come and respond to this house, whether it is true that Vodafone, a $1 billion asset of the Republic of Ghana, has been sold on credit for less than 100 million US dollars.



"What is the state of that transaction, as an economic transaction within the meaning of Article 185 of the 1992 constitution? We need an update on the implications for Ghana's telecom landscape and the changing trends. The telecom sector has historically been a significant revenue source for the government, and we are hearing that Vodafone has been sold for less than $100 million."



In a separate development, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, is set to present the Budget Statement and Economic Policy for the 2024 Financial Year on November 15, 2023.



This presentation aligns with statutory regulations and plays a pivotal role in shaping the nation's fiscal direction for the upcoming year.

The presentation marks the commencement of the annual budgetary process, initiating extensive discussions and deliberations within the parliamentary chambers.



Afterward, a post-budget workshop is scheduled to take place on the weekend right after this statement is delivered in parliament.







