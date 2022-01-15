What two respected economists have said about Ken Ofori-Atta within one month

Ghana's Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta needs to be replaced

A Bloomberg report paints a gloomy economic outlook



Ghana is broke and needs a strong economic manager, Citizen Amoah



The Finance Minister of any country is one of the topmost political actors, seeing the importance and centrality of the economy even within political circles.



Calls for the sacking of a Finance Minister will often come from opposition voices who will cite the bad state of an economy from their viewpoint.



Ken Ofori-Atta made history when he was nominated to continue as Finance Minister in the second term of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.



But in a space of one month, he has come under censure by two respected Ghanaians. Both economists are of high repute.

President Akufo-Addo needs a better finance minister – Kofi Amoah



The most recent is Dr. Kofi Amoah who has restated that Ghana is broke and more importantly is in need of a better and stronger hand to manage the economy.



In a tweet expressing his opinion over a Bloomberg report spelling out a grim outlook for Ghana’s economy with regards to the country’s inability to service its huge debts, Dr. Kofi Amoah said a time of reckoning was upon the country.



“The time of reckoning is upon our land…our dear nation is broke and her lenders are throwing in the towel. President Akufo-Addo needs a better finance minister,” Amoah, popularly referred to as Citizen Kofi wrote.



“We must jettison the borrow for freebie development without jobs. Create jobs for the youth,” he added.



He has not done a good job - Pianim aims at Ofori-Atta

For his part, Kwame Pianim, a leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party in December 2021 censured Ofori-Atta for excessive borrowing of the current government, which he said was leading to high public sector debts.



In an interview with TV3, he stated: “No, he hasn’t done a good job, he is over-borrowing, we are not getting value for money. Ofori Atta needs to realise that he is not just a budget and expenditure minister, he is the minister of finance.



“Finance means growing the economy. One of the things that this government said was that they are going to move away from the Guggisberg economy. Guggisberg developed and expanded the cocoa industry so there was a stream of income, he built the ports, he built the schools.



“By the time Guggisberg left we had reserved, we were not in debt. So the economy that Ken Ofori-Atta is trying to build is an economy that thrives on expenditure and debt,” he stressed.