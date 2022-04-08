‘What we achieved under Professor Mills they cannot do it’ – Duffour to Bawumia

You cannot match my record - Duffuor

Bawumia speaks on the state of the economy



We have achieved a lot, Bawumia



Former Minister for Finance Dr. Kwabena Duffuor has indicated that the governing NPP cannot do what the NDC did during the reign of Professor Atta Mills.



He made the comments after the Vice President’s public lecture on the state of the economy, saying the erstwhile administration managed the economy better than the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“We made it possible and we will do it again because we know how to do it,…I hear some people are talking somewhere on the economy…, whatever they do or say what we achieved under Professor Mills they cannot do it because they just don’t know how to do it. For almost two years Ghana was adjudged the best-managed economy globally under professor Mills,” Duffuor said.

Vice President, Dr. Bawumia stated that the Akufo-Addo government has achieved a lot for Ghana and is hopeful that the country will bounce back stronger.



“With sound policies to enhance growth, fiscal and monetary discipline, and by the Grace of God, we are bouncing back better and stronger.”



“Our government has achieved a lot and as a country, we have come a long way,” the vice-president said.



“It is important to note that this global crisis would have hit us irrespective of which government is in office. However, how well we come out of it depends on which government is in office, its track record of delivery… I look forward to all of you doing your part in making our nation great and strong. We are on the right path,” he said.



