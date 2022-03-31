Where did Akufo-Addo get 10,000km of roads constructed in 5 years figures from? - Agbodza

Adaklu MP, Kwame Governs Agbodza

Government has impoverished road contractors, Adaklu MP

I was sad, Agbodza on Akufo-Addo's 10,000km of roads constructed in 5 years comment



Minority challneges road figures by Amoako-Atta in parliament



Ranking Member on Parliament’s Roads and Transport Committee, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has wondered where President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo got the latest figures on constructed roads in the country from.



President Akufo-Addo during the State of the Nation address in parliament on Wednesday, March 30, stated that over 10,000km of roads have been constructed in 5 years under his government.



Reacting to this on Citi FM's Eyewitness News, the Adaklu MP said government has rather impoverished Ghanaian contractors.

According to him, government has not paid a dime to road contractors after awarding projects of GH¢40 billion to them.



Mr Agbodza said, “Where did the President get his figures from? I was so sad about his comments. One of the things he has done is that he has impoverished Ghanaian contractors. The government has awarded road projects to the tune of 40 billion cedis, and we have not got a penny [to pay the contractors].”



The legislator stated that last month, the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, presented a document to parliament stating that over 4,200 kilometres of roads have been completed.



He said the figure presented by the roads minister was challenged by the minority in parliament.