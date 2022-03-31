'Who knows if NDC MPs went for lunch and came back' - Ofori-Atta on E-Levy passage

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

E-Levy passed by majority in Parliament

E-Levy revised to 1.5%



E-Levy vote to be contested in Supreme court



The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, stated that the Minority’s walkout during the passage of the Electronic transfer bill does not mean there was no quorum.



He stated that Ghana is a democratic state hence the Minority's decision to file a lawsuit at the Supreme Court is justified.



The electronic transfer levy was passed in parliament on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, after the Minority walked out as an indication of their non-acceptance of the levy.



The Minority has filed a lawsuit at the Supreme Court to contest the validity of the passage of the bill whiles only 137 MPs were present - a situation that does not form a quorum as stipulated in article 104, clause 1 of the 1992 constitution.

In an interview with Citi News, Ofori-Atta stated that the NDC's claims are not factual.



“Well, we operate a democracy, anyone at all can run to court when they have an issue, and then it is finally resolved. Similarly, the Minority has the power to head to Court if they have an issue. There is nothing dramatic about it.”



“We believe there was a quorum in Parliament. Your walking out does not mean there was no quorum. You could have gone for lunch and come back, who knows? We are pleased with the outcome of the proceedings. I think the nation is settled, there is generally calm. People have come to accept it and are moving on with their lives,” he claimed.



The Minority MPs were led by the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, Mahama Ayariga of Bawku Central, and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa of North Tongu to file the suit to render the votes void.



The levy has however been revised to 1.5% to be charged on electronic transactions that are more than GH¢100 on a daily basis.